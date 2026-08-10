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Woman at posh Gurugram society booked for assaulting house help

Police said the exact date of the incident is unclear, but it is suspected to have taken place in July last week

Updated on: Aug 11, 2026, 06:46:38 IST
By Debashish Karmakar, Gurugram
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A resident of DLF Camellias located on Golf Course Road in Sector-42, Gurugram was booked for allegedly assaulting her house help after a video of the incident surfaced on social media platforms, police said on Monday.

Police alleged that the victim was sent back to her hometown in Nepal upon discovery of the video being shared in the public domain. (Representational/HT Photo/Parveen Kumar)
Police alleged that the victim was sent back to her hometown in Nepal upon discovery of the video being shared in the public domain. (Representational/HT Photo/Parveen Kumar)

Investigators said neither a complainant nor the victim had appeared before the police to report the incident.

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However, police took suo-motu action based on the video and registered a first information report (FIR) against the woman employer under section 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sushant Lok police station on Sunday night.

Police said the exact date of the incident is unclear, but it is suspected to have taken place in July last week.

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Victim sent back to Nepal and made to sign documents

“It has come to light that after the woman and her husband, a liquor businessman, came to know that a video in the public domain. Immediately, they sent house help back to her hometown in Nepal,” officer said.

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Investigators said the couple even made the house help sign documents stating she did not want any legal action against the employer and instead wanted legal steps taken against the person who circulated her video on social media platforms by recording it clandestinely without her permission.

Sandeep Turan, public relations of Gurugram police, said an investigation has been launched in the case. “Attempts are underway to get in touch with the victim to ascertain what had unfolded at the apartment for further necessary legal action,” he added.

 
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