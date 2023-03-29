Car catches fire after hitting electricity pole in F’bad, one dead, two injured

A 25-year-old man was killed, and his two friends severely injured on Monday night in Faridabad’s Ballabhgarh when their speeding car flipped and burst into flames after hitting an electric pole. Passersby pulled out three passengers, but by the time they got to the fourth, the car was aflame and he died on the spot, said police.

Police said the incident took place on Ballabhgarh Malena road near Sainik farmhouse in Sector 65 around 11pm.

The deceased was identified as Nishant Singh (25), a resident of Sector 56 in Ballabhgarh. The two injured were identified as Rupesh Kumar and Bharat Singh.

Sube Singh, Faridabad police spokesperson, said police received a call around 11.15pm that a speeding car had rammed an electric pole at the corner of the market in Sector 64. “A police team from Adarsh Nagar police station and rescue personnel from the fire station were sent to the spot. Passersby pulled out three passengers, but a fourth passenger died on the spot,” he said.

Singh said preliminary investigation has revealed that Nishant Singh was driving the car. He lost control of the vehicle due to speeding and hit the pole. “The pole fell on the car and the vehicle caught fire. Within minutes, the fire spread to nearby shops and three passengers were pulled out of the burning car. The electric cables were not well-covered and lying open due to which the car caught fire,” he said.

Police said the passersby risked their lives to rescue the three passengers from the burning car.

Police said occupants were going towards Ballabhagrh from Sector 56 in Faridabad when the incident took place.

The family members of deceased told the police that they had built a new house in Sector 65 and their son had spent his entire savings on the house. The house warming puja was held on Monday morning and in the evening, Singh had taken two of his friends out for dinner to celebrate. They were returning home when they met with the accident, said police.

The two injured are not stable enough to record their statement, said police.

The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination on Tuesday and no case has been registered in the matter yet. The family has not alleged any foul play, said police.

The deceased used to run a hardware shop in the area and was planning to expand his business.

The eyewitnesses told police that soon after the accident, there was some spark near the petrol tank. “The passengers were severely injured and could not get out after which passersby ran to the car and pulled them to safety. Within minutes the entire car was aflame,” said Ramesh Kumar,a shopkeeper from the area.

