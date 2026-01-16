Centre notifies user fee for NH-152G, NH-444A stretches in Haryana

The Union ministry of road transport and highways has notified the levy and collection of user fee (toll) for the use of four-lane highway stretches on NH-152G and NH-444A in Haryana, which have been made operational recently, according to a notification released on January 12. The toll will be charged at a toll plaza located at km 5.077 on NH-152G near Rohti village in Kurukshetra district, for a net road length of 51.9458 km. (Hindustan Times)

The notification states that user fee will be collected for the Jalbehra–Shahbad section of NH-152G (from km 0.000 to km 22.850) and the Ambala–Saha–Shahbad section of NH-444A (from km 0.000 to km 30.910). The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has been authorised to collect the fee either through its officials or via a contractor.

The toll will be charged at a toll plaza located at km 5.077 on NH-152G near Rohti village in Kurukshetra district, for a net road length of 51.9458 km, excluding structures longer than 60 metres, the notification stated.

In addition, an equivalent road length of 18.142 km will be considered for structures exceeding 60 metres, using an equalisation factor of 10, it added.

The base toll rates (2007–08) per km notified for different vehicle categories include ₹0.65 for cars/jeeps/vans/light motor vehicles, ₹1.05 for light commercial vehicles, ₹2.20 for buses and two-axle trucks, ₹2.40 for three-axle commercial vehicles, ₹3.45 for multi-axle vehicles (four to six axles) and ₹4.20 for oversized vehicles (seven or more axles). These rates will be revised annually as per rules.

The notification also provides for a monthly pass of ₹340 for the year 2025–26 for non-commercial private vehicle owners residing within 20 km of the fee plaza, subject to annual revision. Multiple journey passes have also been provided, including a 24-hour pass for two one-way trips at 1.5 times the single journey fee, and a monthly pass for 50 single journeys at two-thirds of the total payable amount, it said.