Chief of pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice booked for sedition

Gurugram police on Friday registered a case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the head of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group based in the United States (US) that supports the secession of Punjab from India, for releasing a video on social media on Friday allegedly stating that Haryana will become a part of Khalistan and will be merged with Punjab.

He also said that Khalistan flags will be hoisted at all offices of the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police on April 29.

Bijender Singh, station house officer of Cyber Crime police station, said that they received a complaint in this regard on Friday from special task force (STF) Haryana. “In the video, Pannu warned that the next phase of the referendum for Punjab’s independence from India will be held in Italy on May 8. He said that when Punjab is liberated from India, Haryana will become a part of Punjab,” he said.

The police have also invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Pannu. Police said that in the video, which was uploaded on YouTube, Pannu said that SFJ would launch the ‘Haryana Banega Khalistan’ campaign on April 29 to advocate for the secession of the state from India through a referendum.

A case was registered against Pannu under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 10 A and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In July 2020, Gurugram police had booked Pannu for sedition after he had allegedly released a video on social media blaming the government and people of Haryana for “being inimical to the interests of Sikhs and Punjabis”.

