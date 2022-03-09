Chintels asked to pay higher rent to flat owners shifting outside

Gurugram: The committee formed by the Gurugram administration to investigate the Chintels Paradiso collapse, which took place on February 10, on Tuesday directed the builder to pay a rent between ₹2,5000 and ₹3,7000 to the occupants of towers E, F, H and G, depending on the size of the flats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The committee also directed the builder to pay one-time shifting charges to the owners within the next 10 days, and the developer to refrain from construction and other works in the housing complex. In case of any specific work, the developer has to make a request to the committee for the same.

The Haryana government formed a district committee to investigate the February 10 incident, when two residents of a housing complex developed by Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 died after multiple ceilings in a building there collapsed.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement) and member of the committee, said that several occupants of the flats had alleged that “the developer was offering them a very low rent compensation”, and thereafter, the committee decided to create “rent slabs as per the size of the flats”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It has been decided that the developer will have to pay ₹25,000 per month to the occupants of 1,785-sq-ft flats, ₹30,000 to occupants of 2,050-sq-ft flats, and ₹37,000 to occupants of 3,630-sq-ft flats. A one-time shifting charge of ₹40,000 will also have to be paid to the occupants as and when demanded by the movers and packers,” Bhath said, adding that the residents of towers E,F,G and H can shift to flats according to their wish, and the mentioned rent compensations shall be paid to them for 11 months or till the finalisation of an audit report to be filed by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

According to the order issued by the committee, the developer will also have to pay shifting charges to the occupants when they return to their flats in Chintels Paradiso. The owners are not allowed to take maintenance charges until IIT Delhi finalises its report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The developer has also been asked to execute a rent agreement for 11 months for occupants of Tower D within 10 days, Bhath said, adding, “Debris cannot be removed from Tower D, and no one is allowed to enter or exit that tower. The developer has been asked to provide full details of alterations and additions being made in the building, including the pictures.”

On Sunday, a three-member IIT Delhi team, led by professor Shashank Bishnoi, carried out a detailed reconnaissance of the entire housing complex. The DTCP officials said that the team visited the said building and checked its basement in detail. They have also interacted with the residents.

“The team members checked the building, its basement, and another apartment in Tower G. They also interacted with the flat owners,” said a resident, who accompanied the team during the visit, requesting anonymity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON