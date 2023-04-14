DTCP notice to architects, designers of Chintels Paradiso over false certifications

The department of town and country planning on Thursday issued a show cause notice to Chintels Paradiso residential complex in Sector 109, as well as its designers and architects in connection with the partial collapse of Tower D in February last year.

Gurugram, India-February 07, 2023: One year will be completed since the Chintels Paradiso incident on 10th February; Chintels Paradiso society in Sector 109 of Gurugram, where a portion tower D of a sixth-floor apartment collapsed all the way down to the first floor killing one woman one year ago near Euro International School, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, 07 February 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

The department has alleged that occupancy certificate was granted to the complex on the basis of the recommendations made by architects and designers and the collapse of February 10 last year indicates that the certificates and documents filed by them to get buildings plan approvals and occupancy certificates were false and misleading.

Two women were killed on February 10, 2022, after six floors of Tower D collapsed partially.Following the incident, the state government conducted a district level investigation and recommended an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter, and, currently, the matter is being probed by the Chandigarh division of the CBI.

The Tower D of the complex was vacated in the wake of the collapse, on the recommendation of experts of IIT, Delhi.

The notice issued by TL Satyaprakash, director general, town and country planning department,said,”The application for approval of building plans and occupancy certificates of the said complex were submitted on prescribed forms along with supporting documents duly signed by you (architects) certifying that the structure has been designed and constructed in accordance with approved building plans and provisions of National Building Code and relevant Indian standard code and thus is certified safe for occupation.”

The notice said on the basis of the recommendations, the department granted occupancy certificates to the condominium towers, nursery school, community building and shopping complex.

The notice further said, “An unfortunate incident happened in February 2022, wherein part of a tower collapsed in the said colony. Therefore, the certifications and documents filed by you along with the application forms.. seems to be false, incorrect and misguiding.”

In view of all this, the notice asked the firms to show cause as to why they may not be blacklisted and their licence to practice be recommended for cancellation.

A senior DTCP official said that the department has directed these experts to submit a reply within 15 days, failing which necessary action will be initiated against them.

