Chintels Paradiso: Structural audit at condominiums soon, assures CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that a structural audit of all residential societies where residents have raised concerns will be conducted soon.

The chief minister made these remarks after meeting representatives of residents welfare associations during which the locals requested him to constitute a committee to resolve the issues that they face regarding building structures and others that they face after taking over the possession of the property.

The chief minister said the builder will have to bear the majority coast of the structural audit, and the RWA will have to spend only a minimal part of the total expenditure. He also directed the deputy commissioner to ensure the issues are resolved at the earliest.

“Builders, as well as contractors, will now be accountable for delays,” he added.

“We discussed all the issues residents are facing as well as the RWAs’ suggestions. I assured them I would help resolve their issues at the earliest. It is our endeavour that people in residential areas should get timely benefit from all types of services and facilities. I have also planned a seminar that Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority will soon organise, in which RWAs can put forth their problems and suggestions,” Khattar said.

Residents said they met the chief minister at the PWD rest house and discussed the lack of electrical connections, lack of transparency, accountability, quality checks, data footprints, and project-wise e-filing systems across the departments and authorities as well as the lack of clear guidelines for renovation and alterations post-occupancy.

They said the chief minister assured them he would constitute a committee for the redressal of their issues and take strict action against officers who close CM window complaints without resolving them.

Jawahar Singh Yadav, former officer on special duty to the chief minister, who organised the meeting on Sunday, said all the residents’ pending issues would be resolved soon. “The residents had concerns over structural issues. We have addressed their issues and have announced the formation of a committee that will probe all complaints,” he said.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, who was present at the meeting, said he was directed to ensure people are satisfied with the ongoing investigation.

Residents also suggested the formation of an external oversight body comprising professionals from the civil society.

Gauri Sarin, convener, Making Model Gurgaon, a platform for RWAs, the civil society and administrators to resolve matters of governance and grievances, said their most important demand is a pre-occupancy evaluation by an independent agency at specific stages of construction. “This body would be accountable to the department of town and country planning (DTCP), hence DTCP will be culpable in case of faulty construction,” she said.

Residents also demanded checks and balances in the system, including the setting up of a process of structural audits during construction and regular stability audits post-construction.

Prabhat Bhardwaj, a member of Making Model Gurgaon, highlighted several faced related to construction quality. “There are condominiums who haven’t received completion certificates even after 20 years of residents living in them. This needs to be resolved,” he said.

