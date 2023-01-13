City roads to be upgraded by June 2024, RAC told in maiden meeting

By June 2024, most roads in Guurgram would undergo special repairs and be upgraded to offer better connectivity and commuting experience to residents, the newly constituted residents advisory council (RAC) of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) was informed on Thursday.

The RAC met for the first time on Thursday and Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA, informed the council that work on adding 70km of cycle tracks and footpaths is ongoing to ensure a complete circuit for non-motorised transport in the city.

The RAC was also briefed about the major work undertaken for water supply augmentation & distribution, laying of drainage network, treatment of sewerage being carried out by the Infra 2 division of GMDA. The GIS division of the authority also informed the council that all road, water, sewage infrastructure have been mapped and an ID created for better management and maintenance.

A GMDA spokesperson said the newly nominated members have been requested to share their suggestions and knowledge to make the functioning of the authority more effective.

As per the GMDA Act, the objective of RAC is to monitor the implementation of the annual plan of action for infrastructure development, mobility management plan and sustainable management of urban environment.

“We welcome the participation and valuable inputs of the RAC members towards the various projects helmed by GMDA to deliver result driven output for the benefit of the citizens at large,” said Rajpal.

During the meeting, the Infra 1 division of the authority submitted that it has currently taken up 40 projects pertaining to roads.

RAC members Bodh Raj Sikri and JN Mangla sought permission for commercial vehicles, catering to small industries, to ply at night if they used eco-friendly fuel. Another member, commander Udayvir Yadav, highlighted the issue of encroachments across the city.

Concluding the meeting, Rajpal said RAC will be involved in the decision-making process and their inputs and submissions will be taken up for further deliberation and action with the departments concerned.