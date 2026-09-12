Civic body warns of strict action against all unauthorised ready-mix concrete plants
Manesar:The enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) on Thursday demolished an illegally operated ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant in Nawada village, after its operators failed to comply with the directions to shut it down
Manesar:The enforcement wing of the Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) on Thursday demolished an illegally operated ready-mix concrete (RMC) plant in Nawada village, after its operators failed to comply with the directions to shut it down.
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The team used heavy machinery to demolish the SK RMC plant, including its machinery and unauthorised structures.The action was carried out under the supervision of duty magistrate and SDO Vikas Sharma.
SDO Shashikant, junior engineers Dipesh, Devender and Mandeep, technical supervisor Dheeraj and other enforcement wing officials and staff were part of the operation. The team reached the site under police protection, said officials.
MCM joint commissioner Puneet Kumar said strict action would be taken against RMC plants operating without the required permissions.
“Carrying out commercial activities illegally is a serious legal offence. In such cases, the plant will not only be demolished, but legal action will also be initiated against the operator as per the applicable provisions,” he said.
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Kumar said the process of taking legal action against the operator of the demolished plant had already been initiated.
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Kumar said the process of taking legal action against the operator of the demolished plant had already been initiated.
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The corporation also directed all RMC plant operators within its jurisdiction to submit their valid licences, Haryana State Pollution Control Board permissions and other required documents. Officials said plants operating without the necessary approvals would not be allowed to continue operations.
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest.
Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents.
Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure.
Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing.
Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity.
Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations.
Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling.
A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.