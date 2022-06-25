CM Khattar approves budget of 1,894 crore for infra works in Gurugram

The Gururgam Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) held its 10th annual meeting on Friday, chaired by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The authority’s budget of ₹1894 crore for the financial 2022-23 was approved during the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting, held at the PWD Guest House, was attended by union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh, along with senior government officials.

A host of infrastructure projects were green lit in the meeting, such as augmentation of water treatment capacity, expansion of CCTV surveillance system, upgradation of key roads, and laying of drainage and sewage infrastructure across the city.

The CM asked to emphasize projects with long lasting value, which are in sync with requirements of other departments. “It is easy to spend money, but one has to look at the feasibility of projects and their implementation in the long run,” he said.

Roads and waterlogging

An important proposal to upgrade the Southern Peripheral Road from Ghata village to NH-48 via Vatika Chowk was approved in the meeting. The proposal entails the construction of eight flyovers, a six-lane carriageway, and a six-lane service road on the stretch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A proposal to connect Leg-2 and Leg-3 storm drains in Gurugram to the Najafgarh drain was also given a go-ahead. A lake will be built to prevent waterlogging in thousands of acres of land adjoining the drain. In addition, a sewage treatment plant (STP) will also developed along the lake. The CM asked officials to focus on desilting the drain. The Delhi government has decided to desilt the Najafgarh drain, which will help accelerate water flow and prevent water logging.

“Projects to upgrade the SPR and other roads were discussed in detail and approved. Efforts will be made to ensure that the problem of water logging is resolved by connecting master drains with the Najafgarh drain,” Khattar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sewage and water treatment

A project to expand water treatment capacity by 195 megaliters per day (MLD) in Basai and Budhera was approved at a cost of ₹295 crore. Apart from this, the sewerage system will be strengthened, and STPs set up in Baharampur and Naurangpur under the master sewerage scheme. Approvals were accorded to set A 100 MLD capacity STP will be set up at Baharampur for discharging sewage from Sectors 58 to 76. A 12km-long master sewer line will be laid through Sectors 77 to 80, and a 40 MLD capacity STP plant will be developed at Naurangpur village.

Decision to expand the the Centralized Integrated Water Management System under the Smart City Initiative was also approved at a cost of about ₹18 crore. For this, a pilot project was started in June 2020 under which 31 underground water tanks and 8 direct pipelines were added to the 1200 mm pipeline currently laid between Basai’s Water Treatment Plant and Dundahera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enhanced surveillance system

The second phase of installing CCTV cameras was also discussed in detail during the meeting. According to Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer, GMDS, 258 locations have been identified in coordination with the police department, which require 2722 CCTV cameras.

“Higher quality CCTV cameras will be installed at these places to monitor any criminal activity and traffic violations,” he said.

Rajpal presented the budget proposal and informed that the GMDA will receive cess and charges, including water bills and water tank charges, booking of Tau Devi Lal Stadium, traffic management, one percent share in stamp duty and revenue of about ₹1265 crore from external development.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON