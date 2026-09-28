Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced four development works in Mahendragarh, including a pipeline to connect the waterworks in Balah Kalan village to the canal, an e-library in Goad village, a paved road from Hanuman Singh’s farm in Balah Khurd to the Rajasthan border and a gymnasium on vacant land opposite the Balaji Temple in Balah Khurd.

The chief minister announced projects in Balah Kalan, Balah Khurd and Goad village before flagging off the yatra for its onward journey. (PTI)

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Saini made the announcements while welcoming the Seva Sankalp Yatra, a motorcycle journey from Vadnagar in Gujarat to Varanasi, at Goad village. The announcement of the pipeline followed a demand by former Nangal Chaudhary MLA Abhay Singh Yadav to connect the Balah Kalan waterworks to the canal.

The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is a Bharatiya Janata Party-led month-long campaign marking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public life. As part of it, around 1,000 young volunteers are travelling on motorcycles in two yatras between Vadnagar in Gujarat, Modi’s birthplace, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, his parliamentary constituency. The participants, organised into groups and accompanied by Seva Mitras, are undertaking community-service activities at halts along the route.

Saini later flagged off the yatra for its onwards journey.

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{{^usCountry}} He also urged the youth taking part in the yatra to stay away from drugs, violence, despair and negativity, and instead focus on sports, libraries, laboratories, farms, industries and startups. “Undertake an act of service at every halt during the journey and follow traffic rules and road safety measures,” Saini told the participants on bikes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also urged the youth taking part in the yatra to stay away from drugs, violence, despair and negativity, and instead focus on sports, libraries, laboratories, farms, industries and startups. “Undertake an act of service at every halt during the journey and follow traffic rules and road safety measures,” Saini told the participants on bikes. {{/usCountry}}