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CM Saini flags off 312 emergency vehicles for Haryana Police

The fleet will be deployed across districts to improve mobility, strengthen emergency response and enhance policing efficiency.

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 09:12 AM IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday flagged off 312 Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs) for the Haryana Police at Leisure Valley Ground in Gurugram, saying the addition of the new fleet would strengthen public safety and improve emergency response capabilities across the state.

Officials said the new fleet will help personnel reach incident sites faster, especially in congested urban areas. (Parveen Kumar/HT)
Officials said the new fleet will help personnel reach incident sites faster, especially in congested urban areas. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The fleet comprises 310 motorcycles and two Honda Elevate vehicles provided by an automobile company under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative at a cost of nearly 5 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Saini said a modern and technology-driven police force is essential for strengthening public confidence and ensuring citizen safety. “The induction of these emergency response vehicles will further enhance the reach of Haryana Police and ensure that citizens receive assistance more quickly during emergencies. The state government remains committed to equipping the police force with modern infrastructure and technology to improve policing and public service delivery,” he said.

The chief minister also lauded Haryana Police for achieving one of the fastest response times in the country. He said that while the national average police response time is around 18 minutes, Haryana Police has reduced its response time to 7 minutes and 3 seconds. “This achievement reflects the commitment, professionalism and efficient management of Haryana Police. Timely assistance to citizens is the true essence of good governance,” Saini said.

Director general of police Ajay Singhal said the new ERVs would further strengthen the state’s emergency response system and help police personnel reach incident sites more quickly. “The vehicles will enhance our ability to provide timely assistance to citizens and improve operational efficiency across districts,” Singhal told HT.

Police commissioner Shibas Kabiraj said the motorcycle-based ERVs would be particularly effective in congested urban areas and narrow lanes where larger vehicles often face movement challenges. “These vehicles will improve mobility and enable police teams to reach emergency situations faster, especially in densely populated areas and traffic-prone locations,” Kabiraj told HT.

The chief minister also appealed to residents to follow traffic regulations and contribute towards building a safer society, saying public participation, responsible road behaviour and cooperation between government agencies and private institutions were crucial for improving public safety.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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