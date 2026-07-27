Collapsed tank roof disrupts water supply in Palam Vihar C1, C2

Households, businesses in Palam Vihar’s C1 and C2 blocks have been facing a water shortage for the past four to five days after a disruption in supply, forcing several locals to rely on private water tankers, residents said.

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Residents alleged that the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) was unable to identify the cause of the disruption for nearly five days. During an inspection on Sunday, officials found that the roof of the overhead water tank had collapsed, causing a blockage and affecting water supply, they said.

Abhishek Sharma, vice-president of the Palam Vihar C2 RWA, said water was being supplied at very low pressure, preventing overhead tanks in many houses from filling. “Many households have been forced to depend on private water tankers,” he said, adding that MCG officials relied on a trial-and-error approach before identifying the problem.

Sandeep Lamba, RWA president, urged the civic body to conduct a structural assessment of the overhead tank. “The roof collapse is a serious concern and requires immediate attention,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Residents said households with water pumps were managing to draw limited water, while others continued to struggle. Sharma said the MCG should stop using the overhead tank until repairs or replacement are carried out following a proper structural assessment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Residents said households with water pumps were managing to draw limited water, while others continued to struggle. Sharma said the MCG should stop using the overhead tank until repairs or replacement are carried out following a proper structural assessment. {{/usCountry}}

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A junior engineer with MCG, who inspected the site on Sunday, said a section of the overhead tank’s roof had collapsed, affecting water pressure. “We have restored the water pressure and supply will resume by Sunday night. A structural audit of the overhead tank will determine whether it needs repairs or demolition. We are also preparing an estimate to construct additional underground and overhead tanks in the area. A consultant will be appointed before the tender is floated,” he said, asking not to be named.