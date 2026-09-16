Concern for Gurugram: Sec 109 locals flags roads, drainage, lighting woes

Residents of Sector 109 along the Dwarka Expressway have raised concerns over missing internal roads, poor sanitation, inadequate last-mile connectivity and non-functional streetlights, alleging that civic infrastructure has failed to keep pace with the rapid growth of high-rise residential societies in the area.

Residents said poorly lit internal roads create safety concerns after dark, particularly for pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and women. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HINDUSTAN TIMES)

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The sector has eight high-rise societies, with thousands of families living in the area. Residents said several basic civic facilities remain inadequate despite repeated complaints to authorities.

“Sector 109 has eight high-rise societies, and residents moved here with several expectations. However, we are seeing a completely different picture, with the area increasingly neglected by civic agencies,” said Reema Katiyar, a resident of Sector 109.

‘Missing roads, drainage’

A cratered internal road in Sector 109, seen on Tuesday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HINDUSTAN TIMES)

One of the major concerns is the absence of the planned 24-metre internal road connecting high-rise colonies to the main road. Residents said not a single 24-metre road has been developed so far, leaving more than 5,000 families dependent on a narrow revenue road that they allege is in poor condition.

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{{^usCountry}} Gaurav Prakash, a resident of Brisk, Lumbini, said the poor connectivity makes commuting difficult. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gaurav Prakash, a resident of Brisk, Lumbini, said the poor connectivity makes commuting difficult. {{/usCountry}}

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“More than 5,000 families rely on the narrow revenue road, which is also in poor condition. It is essentially a muddy track with uneven patches, and residents have been using it to reach the main road for years,” he said.

Residents said the situation worsens during the monsoon because of inadequate drainage and sewerage infrastructure. “During heavy rains, our societies become islands, with waterlogging all around,” Prakash said.

“There are no roads, no drains and no sewer lines. Despite repeated complaints to the civic agencies, there is no action. We are just receiving assurances and nothing else,” said Anad Raj Gunjan, another resident.

On March 4, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini announced land acquisition to expedite development of long-pending 24-metre internal roads in sectors 58 to 115.

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Residents also said the Sector 109/112 dividing road has remained incomplete and poorly maintained for nearly two to two-and-a-half years, causing inconvenience to thousands of people.

Satpal Singh, Ward Councillor, said an estimate for repairs of the revenue road has been prepared and tenders will be floated. “After the monsoon, we will be taking up this work,” he said.

Neha Sharma, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) spokesperson, told HT that work on the sector dividing road is expected to be completed by September 30.

“There were issues with bitumen availability and other supply-chain disruptions amid the Middle East war-like situation. Teams are working to complete all necessary repair work by the end of this month,” she said.

‘Poor sanitation’

Illegally dumped waste at an empty plot in Sector 109 near Chintels Paradiso society, seen on Tuesday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HINDUSTAN TIMES)

Residents also alleged that sanitation services have been inadequate, with road sweeping not being carried out regularly and dust and garbage accumulating in the area.

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“While the sector has hardly any proper roads, there is also no regular road sweeping or garbage collection. Dust and garbage are left to accumulate, leaving residents to live in extremely poor sanitation conditions,” Katiyar said.

“While we have seen MCG’s road sweeping machines on the main roads, however, in our sector we hardly find any machines or workers,” she added.

Singh said the issue has been shared with MCG officials. “We have planned that by January, we will get our road sweeping machines for the ward, and eventually this issue will be sorted out,” he said.

‘Connectivity, streetlights woes’

Residents said last-mile connectivity remains a major problem across the Dwarka Expressway belt, with public transport failing to keep pace with the growing population.

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“We largely depend on privately owned vehicles for our daily commute. Families without private vehicles have to rely on taxis and app-based cabs, which can charge exorbitant fares during monsoon rains or traffic congestion. The lack of reliable public transport and last-mile connectivity makes commuting particularly difficult for residents,” Prakash said.

“The shortage of regular city buses and other public transport options is particularly difficult for senior citizens, students, domestic workers and residents who do not own private vehicles,” Gunjan said.

Residents urged authorities to provide regular bus services connecting the area to railway and metro stations.

A senior Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited (GMCBL) official said routes have already been planned and residents are expected to get relief after new buses are inducted. “We are expecting inductions in the upcoming months,” he said.

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Residents also flagged several poorly lit internal roads and stretches, saying the lack of functional streetlights makes commuting unsafe after dark.

“This combination of poor road conditions and inadequate lighting makes commuting difficult and unsafe, particularly during the evening and night. Pedestrians, two-wheeler riders and residents returning from work late at night are forced to navigate dark and uneven stretches, increasing the risk of accidents and other untoward incidents,” Gunjan said.

The issue has also raised concerns over women’s safety.

“This is the reality on the ground. Streetlights are a basic amenity which should be provided. However, we have raised our voices even for basic facilities,” Katiyar said.

Sachin Yadav, executive engineer, MCG, said, “During the monsoon, there are occasional technical glitches, which are resolved as soon as they are reported to us. We have checked the streetlights in the area and found them to be functional. At present, we have not received any complaints regarding non-functional streetlights. However, we will inspect and take necessary actions,” he said.