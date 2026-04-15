Concern for Gurugram: Sector 7 residents flag mounting civic issues

Residents of Sector 7 in Gurugram have raised multiple civic concerns, alleging persistent neglect by authorities in one of the city’s oldest residential colonies that houses nearly 5,000 families.

Flooding, sanitation lapses and congestion reported; MCG blames labour shortage, bitumen supply issues, says work will begin shortly. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Residents said the area continues to face chronic waterlogging, sewage overflow, poor sanitation, damaged roads, illegal parking, and irregular garbage collection, with little resolution despite repeated complaints.

“Over the past few years, problems in our sector have only increased, with little to no resolution. Residents are exhausted from repeatedly raising complaints, but it appears the authorities remain unaffected. The poor state of civic work in a city known as the ‘Millennium City’ is deeply ironic,” said Pyare Lal Verma, patron of the residents’ welfare association (RWA) of Sector 7.

Waterlogging woes

Residents said the sector, being low-lying, remains highly prone to waterlogging during monsoon and even moderate rainfall due to clogged stormwater drains. “Even moderate showers lead to severe flooding,” said Harish Sardana, general secretary of Sector 7 RWA. “We have been facing waterlogging in our area for the past six years, with no relief in sight. Every year, the same situation repeats itself, and in many cases, water even enters homes in our neighbourhood.”

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{{^usCountry}} Verma added that inundated lanes disrupt daily life and restrict movement until water recedes, stressing the need for regular desilting of drains. Shikha Sharma, a resident, said areas around the sector 4/7/9 chowk are known hotspots for severe waterlogging. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Verma added that inundated lanes disrupt daily life and restrict movement until water recedes, stressing the need for regular desilting of drains. Shikha Sharma, a resident, said areas around the sector 4/7/9 chowk are known hotspots for severe waterlogging. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, ward councillor Vijay Parmar did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, ward councillor Vijay Parmar did not respond to HT’s queries for a comment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sunil Lather, assistant engineer at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said a tender has been allotted and work will begin soon. “We will ensure that Sector 7 does not face waterlogging… The desilting work will begin from next week onwards,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunil Lather, assistant engineer at the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), said a tender has been allotted and work will begin soon. “We will ensure that Sector 7 does not face waterlogging… The desilting work will begin from next week onwards,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sewage, roads, and sanitation issues {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sewage, roads, and sanitation issues {{/usCountry}}

The cratered main road of the society near Arya Vidya Mandir School, as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Residents flagged sewage overflow and slow desilting as major concerns, alleging that illegal sewage connections have not been addressed despite being reported to MCG. “There are so many illegal sewage connections in our sector… however, no action has been taken,” Sardana said.

They also highlighted a 200–300 metre stretch near Arya Vidya Mandir School in a dilapidated condition. “Being located near a school, it poses a potential risk to students,” Verma said.

Irregular road sweeping has further worsened sanitation. “Sweeping takes place only once or twice a month, and that too after repeated requests,” Sardana said.

Sharma attributed absenteeism among sanitation workers to migrant labourers returning to West Bengal for elections. “We have not received any formal complaints so far; however, we will definitely get the matter checked,” said Harish Sharma, sanitation inspector at MCG.

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illegally dumped garbage along unkempt pavement and the stormwater drain near Arya Vidya Mandir School as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Lather said road repairs are delayed due to limited bitumen supply linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. He added that sewage maintenance had slowed due to damage in a master sewer line near Surya Vihar, but repairs have now been completed.

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Traffic, parking concerns

Residents also raised concerns about illegal parking, saying multiple vehicles per household and lack of parking space have led to congestion.

“A journey that should take 10 minutes now takes at least 20 minutes. It has truly become a menace,” Sardana said.They also pointed to heavy congestion at the Sector 4/7 chowk towards the Dwarka Motorway, especially during peak hours, citing lack of traffic management.

“Gurugram is expanding rapidly, but parking infrastructure has not kept pace and cannot be created overnight. We are issuing challans against illegal parking to manage the situation,” a senior traffic official said.

“We will inspect the area and assess the necessary measures to ease congestion,” he added, asking not o be named.

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Residents said door-to-door garbage collection is inconsistent, often occurring only once in four to five days. “How can we keep garbage in our household for such long intervals?” Verma said.

Sharma said the issue was due to workers from Assam being away for elections and added that services are expected to normalise within a week.

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