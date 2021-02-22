Congress holds protest march to oppose rising fuel prices, farm bills

The Congress party on Monday carried out a protest march called ‘Tiranga Yatra’ against the rising prices of petrol, diesel, gas cylinder and also against the three farm laws passed by the union government last year.

Party workers and leaders gathered at the Old Jail Road crossing and marched up to Rajiv Chowk, shouting slogans against government policies.

The protesters alleged that the present government has failed to control inflation and the rising fuel prices. “One has to recall the amount of protests carried out by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ) when Congress was in power. Even a small rise in the fuel price would be used have been used by the opposition to hit out at the government. Now that the prices of these fuels are increasing exponentially, the ruling government seems to have no solution. If this continues, then the day is not far when people will have to return to the days of bullock carts,” said captain (retd) Ajay Singh Yadav, former minister and a senior Congress leader.

The Congress leaders also alleged that the present government by bringing in three farm laws was trying to push agriculture and farming into the hands of a few corporate organisations. The party also said that these laws will lead to hoarding, black marketing of agricultural produce and will ultimately harm both farmers and consumers in the long run.

Harpal Singh Boora, in-charge, Indian National Congress, Gurugram, said that the BJP-led government is not taking any steps for the welfare of youth and women. It has also failed to curb inflation and to tackle unemployment. Boora also alleged that the present BJP government was implementing the agenda of corporate companies and that the Congress would oppose it.

Raman Malik, spokesperson, BJP, when asked about the matter said that slogans raised in Congress protest were against the spirit of democracy and against healthy discourse. “As far as fuel prices are concerned, a comparison should be made of fuel prices in BJP-run and Congress-run states so that truth comes out. Fuel prices in Congress-ruled states are higher across the country,” said Malik.