Gurugram: A 37-year-old head constable was arrested from the Manesar women’s police station premises by the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday for allegedly accepting a ₹50,000-bribe from a man to strike his two brothers’ names from a dowry harassment case, officials said on Friday.

Cop arrested for accepting ₹50K bribe to remove names from dowry case

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The 37-year-old, a native of Jhajjar, entered service in 2011 and was promoted to head constable in July 2026, when she was given the responsibility of investigating cases.

According to Anti-Corruption Bureau officials, the head constable allegedly asked the complainant to place the bundle of notes inside a bag kept in the investigation room at the station. The complainant followed the order and left; afterwards, a raiding team immediately arrested the head constable.

Officials said that on April 8, a woman registered a dowry harassment case against five persons — her husband, his two brothers, father-in-law and mother-in-law — at the Women’s police station.

“After investigation, senior officials directed the arrest of the husband and the father-in-law but ordered the removal of the two brothers’ names as their involvement was not found in the case,” an ACB official said, adding that the head constable was investigating the case.

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{{^usCountry}} However, she allegedly called the husband and demanded ₹50,000 to clear his brothers’ names. They said she served at least four notices to the husband to appear for investigation with his brothers in the case starting May 27. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, she allegedly called the husband and demanded ₹50,000 to clear his brothers’ names. They said she served at least four notices to the husband to appear for investigation with his brothers in the case starting May 27. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said the husband finally approached the bureau, alleging bribe demands from the head constable and filed a written complaint. An FIR under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the ACB police station in Gurugram on Thursday after the allegations of bribe demands were prima-facie found true.

ACB inspector Raj Karan said the head constable was finally arrested after an evening raid inside the station building.

“The constable was produced before a court on Friday and taken into one-day remand for detailed interrogation. The dowry case file was also recovered from the police station on her indications Friday night,” he said, adding that further investigation in the case was ongoing.