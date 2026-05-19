Couple critically injured after crash near uncovered drain in Gurugram

A woman and her husband riding a motorcycle were critically injured after allegedly being hit by a speeding Bolero and falling near an uncovered roadside drain in Sector 95 on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Residents alleged the roadside drain had remained uncovered for nearly a year without proper barricading. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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The incident took place between 7.45 pm and 8 pm on Pataudi Road near NCR One society when the couple were travelling on a black Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle. Preliminary investigation indicates that the Bolero fled the spot after the collision. The motorcycle remained half-submerged in the drain until Monday morning.

Police said the woman sustained a severe head injury and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Sector 90.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said police will record the woman’s statement once she is declared medically fit. “Once the woman is declared medically fit, police will record her statement for further necessary action,” he said.

Residents alleged that an eight-to-10-foot stretch of the roadside drain had remained open for nearly a year without being covered or barricaded by civic agencies. A large concrete slab with a manhole, allegedly removed during cleaning work, was found lying beside the drain.

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{{^usCountry}} Ravi Trivedi, a resident of NCR One society, said he reached the spot after noticing a crowd. “I stopped and asked them what had happened when they told me that a couple had fallen into the drain after being hit by a car. Commuters had alerted cops, after which they were rushed to a hospital,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ravi Trivedi, a resident of NCR One society, said he reached the spot after noticing a crowd. “I stopped and asked them what had happened when they told me that a couple had fallen into the drain after being hit by a car. Commuters had alerted cops, after which they were rushed to a hospital,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trivedi added that he had noticed the uncovered drain nearly a month ago and had recorded a video intending to alert officials. “By Monday night, authorities laid cover and reinforced the bar to pour concrete for covering the stretch,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trivedi added that he had noticed the uncovered drain nearly a month ago and had recorded a video intending to alert officials. “By Monday night, authorities laid cover and reinforced the bar to pour concrete for covering the stretch,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A municipal corporation of Manesar team led by commissioner Pradeep Singh inspected the site and directed officials to immediately cover or barricade the drain stretch. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A municipal corporation of Manesar team led by commissioner Pradeep Singh inspected the site and directed officials to immediately cover or barricade the drain stretch. {{/usCountry}}

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“Barricading was in place at the site. The bike hit the barricade and fell into the open drain. Inspection was done on Monday, and as per the commissioner’s order, a slab has now been placed to cover the drain after cleaning,” said MCM executive engineer Sushil Thakran.

Thakran, however, maintained that only the motorcycle fell into the drain. “They didn’t fall into it,” he said.

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