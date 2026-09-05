Couple mowed down by speeding truck in Pataudi; driver on run

A couple died after their two-wheeler was rammed by a speeding truck in Pataudi, police said on Friday.

Police said the incident took place at 7.15pm on Thursday. (Shutterstock)

The deceased were identified as Ravinder Kumar, 57 and Krishna Devi, 56, both residents of Bhora Kalan, Bilaspur. Ravinder was riding a scooter with Krishna on the pillion.

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Police said the incident took place at 7.15pm on Thursday when the couple was returning home after visiting their relatives in NanuKalan.

“Their son Akhilesh Kumar, 28, was on his motorcycle just behind when the accident took place,” an officer said.

Ravinder was moving slowly in the other lane, trying to avoid waterlogging and potholes, when a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit the scooter.

Police said the couple fell on the road and suffered severe head injuries after being run over by the truck.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the truck driver abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled.

“Their son sought help from passersby, and the injured couple was rushed to a private hospital in Rewari, but declared dead on arrival,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police seized the truck and registered an FIR against the driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 324(4) (causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said the bodies were handed over to the family after autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police seized the truck and registered an FIR against the driver under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 324(4) (causing damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said the bodies were handed over to the family after autopsy. {{/usCountry}}

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The officer said the police will serve notice to the truck owner to provide the driver’s details.