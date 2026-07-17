Delhi man stabbed to death, friend injured by passerby seeking lift

A Delhi man, who was driving an autorickshaw, was stabbed to death and one of his friends, travelling in the passenger seat, was injured by a passerby who sought a lift when they were returning from Palla in Faridabad to Molarband in southeast Delhi after having parathas around 12.30am on Thursday, officers aware of the matter said.

Police identified the victim as Deepak Kumar, a Delhi resident.

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Police said the suspect, 31, was arrested within hours of the incident and will be produced in court on Friday. They identified the victim as Deepak Kumar, a Delhi resident, and the injured friend as Raj Kumar, 29.

Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, said the suspect suddenly slammed his hand on the windscreen of the moving autorickshaw to stop it. “This led to a heated argument between the suspect and Raj Kumar. The suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed him multiple times and fled. Deepak attempted to catch the suspect, but he was also stabbed multiple times in the head, neck and abdomen,” he said.

A third person, Rahul 26, another friend of the autorickshaw driver who was travelling with them, submitted a complaint at the Palla police station and an FIR of murder was registered, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim’s family members said Deepak chased the suspect for 200 metres after being stabbed, but he managed to escape. Rahul took both of them to a hospital in Sector 21A, where Deepak was declared dead on arrival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim’s family members said Deepak chased the suspect for 200 metres after being stabbed, but he managed to escape. Rahul took both of them to a hospital in Sector 21A, where Deepak was declared dead on arrival. {{/usCountry}}