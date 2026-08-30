A 24-year-old delivery executive was arrested on Saturday for allegedly barging into a house in Faridabad’s Greenfield Colony and robbing a woman and her mother-in-law of gold and diamond jewellery worth at least ₹10 lakh at knifepoint, police said.

Delivery executive held for robbing Faridabad women of ₹10 lakh jewellery

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The suspect is originally from Fatehabad in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, police said. He had been living in Ganpati Colony, Faridabad, for the last few years and worked as a delivery executive, they added.

The incident took place between 10am and noon on Wednesday when the woman and her mother-in-law were at home. Varun Kumar Dahiya, ACP (crime), said a delivery executive arrived around 10am and left after confirming that they had received a parcel delivery. “At 11.30am, the man again arrived at the house. The woman’s mother-in-law opened the door and went inside to call her assuming that he had come to deliver a parcel again,” he said.

Dahiya said the suspect then entered the house, pulled out a knife and took both women hostage at knifepoint. “The suspect forced them to hand over all the valuables. The terrified women took out the gold and diamond jewellery kept at home and handed it over to the suspect, after which he fled,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman approached Surajkund police station on Friday and submitted a written complaint, following which an FIR was registered against the suspect under sections 309(4) (robbery with restraint), 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or restraint) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman approached Surajkund police station on Friday and submitted a written complaint, following which an FIR was registered against the suspect under sections 309(4) (robbery with restraint), 333 (house trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or restraint) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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Dahiya said crime branch teams traced and arrested the suspect on the basis of technical surveillance. “From interrogation, it surfaced that the suspect worked as a delivery agent and frequently delivered parcels at the victim’s house,” he said.

Police said the suspect was aware that only two women remained at the house and first visited on Wednesday to ensure no male member was present before returning with a knife. Efforts were on to recover the ornaments and knife, police said.