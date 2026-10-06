Delivery executive killed after exposed highway safety pipe pierces him

A 37-year-old delivery executive died after an exposed metal safety pipe on the Delhi-Jaipur highway pierced him following a crash near Signature Tower early Monday, police said.

At several locations, the ends of the safety pipes are now exposed and pose a danger to commuters, said police. (HT Photo)

The victim was identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Sultanpuri in Delhi who worked as a delivery executive in Gurugram and Delhi.

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Police said Kumar was riding his motorcycle from Iffco Chowk towards Rajiv Chowk around 3am when the accident occurred.

According to investigators, Kumar was allegedly hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle, following which he fell on to the concrete crash barrier along the highway. The exposed end of a metal pipe fixed along the barrier pierced him, killing him on the spot.

A police officer said the hollow pipe, around three inches in diameter, had been installed along the concrete barrier as an additional safety measure to prevent vehicles from skidding off the highway.

“However, sections of the pipe and the metal plates holding it in place have either been stolen, come loose or been damaged over time. At several locations, the ends of the pipes are now exposed and pose a danger to commuters,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Passers-by who noticed the accident alerted the police control room. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Passers-by who noticed the accident alerted the police control room. {{/usCountry}}

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Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said there were no eyewitnesses to the crash and no CCTV camera covered the accident spot.

“Police are checking footage from cameras at other locations to trace the vehicle suspected to have hit him,” Turan said.

On the complaint of Kumar’s mother, police registered an FIR against an unidentified driver under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at DLF police station, Sector 29, on Monday.

Police said Kumar’s body would be handed over to his family after the autopsy on Tuesday.