Power poles, transformers in middle of roads turn Ludhiana streets into accident traps

Electricity poles and transformers standing close to or even in the middle of roads at several locations in Ludhiana are creating dangerous obstructions for motorists. The risk is likely to increase during the foggy winter months, when poor visibility can make it difficult for drivers to spot the structures in time. An electricity pole and a transformer installed in the middle of roads in Ludhiana on Monday. (Manish/HT)

The problem has been reported on stretches including Bus Stand Road from Bharat Nagar Chowk towards the bus stand, Model Town Extension, Chander Nagar and New Chander Nagar in Civil Lines, Shiv Puri and Rahon Road. At several spots, electricity infrastructure has been installed close to the carriageway, while some poles appear to extend beyond the road markings.

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) chief engineer Jagdev Singh Hans said the department was aware of the issue and would coordinate with the municipal corporation to shift the poles. “Extensive encroachments existed at these locations when the electricity infrastructure was installed, leaving limited space for the poles. Now that the encroachments have been removed, the poles need to be relocated,” he said.

At several locations, motorists have to manoeuvre around poles and transformers while negotiating already busy roads. The problem becomes more difficult when vehicles are parked along the roadside, leaving little space for traffic to pass. The network of overhead wires hanging across or along some stretches adds to the obstruction.

Mansangam, a shopkeeper, said the poles had become a daily inconvenience for residents as well as customers visiting the area. “These poles are not just an obstruction, they can cause a serious accident. At night, a driver may not notice them properly, especially when the road is crowded,” he said.

Residents said the risk would be particularly high during dense fog. Rupinder, a resident, said motorists unfamiliar with the roads could be caught off guard by a pole or transformer positioned in their path. “If someone is driving at night or in fog, they may not see it in time and could hit it. The authorities should not wait for an accident to happen before taking action,” she said.

Commuter Rustam said two-wheeler riders were particularly vulnerable. “In dense fog, visibility is already poor. If a pole or transformer is standing close to the road, it becomes difficult to judge the distance,” he said.

Residents have urged the civic and power authorities to conduct a joint inspection of such locations and shift or properly secure electricity infrastructure wherever it obstructs the carriageway before the foggy season sets in.

Hans said the department would look into the matter soon.