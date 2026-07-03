Demolition drive in Ggm’s DLF Ph-3 resumes after 2 week-gap

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) resumed its sealing and restoration drive in DLF Phase-3 on Friday, sealing two residential buildings illegally operating as paying guest facilities, and clearing illegal constructions from nearly 30 houses in the S Block, officials said.

Around 300 houses have been issued restoration notices in DLF Phase-3 and will face legal action, officials added. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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According to DTCP officials, the drive targets residential buildings being used for commercial operations and those with illegal constructions, after owners failed to clear the illegalities despite receiving multiple notices.

Around 300 houses have been issued restoration notices in DLF Phase-3 and will face legal action, officials added.

The sealing drive on Friday began on Siris Road. The first residential building sealed had 26 rooms and was being used illegally as a paying guest accommodation, with a few occupants seen taking their baggage out, officials said.

“The same property was sealed in 2022 as well, but it was freed after the owner submitted that commercial activities would not be carried out. No leniency will be shown this time, and strict action will be taken as per the directions of the court,” said district town planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia.

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{{^usCountry}} The second building that was sealed had 24 rooms, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The second building that was sealed had 24 rooms, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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The enforcement team also demolished encroachments in front of the houses, including one belonging to Bollywood actor Chanderchood Singh.

DTCP officials said they explained to Singh and other residents that the action followed the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s May 29 directives. “We requested everyone to remove encroachments so that there is no need for demolition,” said Madholia.

Additionally, the team also sealed a large room illegally constructed on the roof of a four-storey building. “This room has been constructed in violation of norms and servant rooms have also been constructed in the basement. We have sealed the room while construction in the basement will be demolished using small earth moving machines,” said Madholia.

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A group of tenants sitting outside a paying guest accommodation that was sealed said they did not expect the action would be taken so early. “We have made arrangements. We will now look for accommodation in areas that are not under the scanner of the authorities,” said a youth on the condition of anonymity.

DTCP officials said action is being taken against illegal constructions and commercial establishments in DLF phases 1-5 following the court’s directions. Around 5,000 properties are under the scanner for violations, they added.

The enforcement wing carried out a three day sealing drive from June 18-20, in which action was taken against around 60 buildings in the S Block of DLF.