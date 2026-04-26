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DLF clears debris in phases 1, 2 post DTCP anti-encroachment drive

DTCP had directed DLF to clear debris; responsibility across other colonies still unclear between civic body and department.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 06:34 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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Real estate giant DLF on Saturday began clearing construction waste and debris from DLF Phase 1 and Phase 2, following directions from the department of town and country planning (DTCP) after a five-day enforcement drive, officials said.

Teams deployed to remove debris, clear right of way after anti-encroachment drive across 17 colonies where illegal structures were demolished. (HT)

Senior officials from DLF Utilities said multiple teams have been deployed to remove debris from internal roads and clear encroachments within the right of way across both colonies, in coordination with DTCP.

The move follows a large-scale anti-encroachment drive by the DTCP enforcement wing across 17 residential colonies, including DLF phases 1 and 2, during which hundreds of illegal structures such as ramps, stairs, boundary walls, guard rooms, and private parks on public land were removed. The department had also written to DLF, directing it to clear debris from internal roads in these colonies.

Even as responsibility for debris clearance across all 17 colonies remains unresolved between the municipal corporation and DTCP, DLF Utilities said its exercise in the two colonies it maintains is aligned with DTCP’s action.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

construction waste dlf
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