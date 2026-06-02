The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has proposed developing a multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility with a commercial space at Guru Dronacharya Metro station under the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF), a central government scheme aimed at promoting revenue generating urban infrastructure.

DMRC proposes 6-level parking, commercial hub at Guru Dronacharya Metro

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The DMRC has submitted a proposal to the Haryana town and country planning department seeking approval to use the 2,513 sq mtrs land for the project.

As per the preliminary proposal, the facility will have six levels with 60 percent ground coverage. Each parking slot will have 30 sq mtrs of space. It will also include commercial areas, smart parking systems, EV charging infrastructure, along with pedestrian connectivity to the metro station through a FOB or subway, the proposal stated.

In a letter dated May 26 to the additional chief secretary, town and country planning department, Amit Kumar Jain, director (operations and services) said, “Guru Dronacharya Metro Station is an important commuter node with an average daily footfall of approximately 34,295 passengers, generating consistent parking demand in the surrounding area.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He said due to limited parking space in the area, vehicles spill over onto adjacent roads, leading to reduced carriageway capacity and congestion. “The proposed MLCP facility is intended to provide a structured off-street parking solution integrated with the metro system. The project is proposed to be implemented under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said due to limited parking space in the area, vehicles spill over onto adjacent roads, leading to reduced carriageway capacity and congestion. “The proposed MLCP facility is intended to provide a structured off-street parking solution integrated with the metro system. The project is proposed to be implemented under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model,” it added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The letter said that following the approval, the DMRC will prepare a detailed project report, conduct a traffic impact assessment and finalise the PPP structure for submission to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

A senior DTCP official said the proposal is under consideration with the higher authorities of Chandigarh.

The union government approved the Urban Challenge Fund in February this year and its objective is to leverage market finance, private participation and citizen-centric reforms for the delivery of high-quality urban infrastructure. It envisages an investment of ₹4 lakh crore in the urban sector with central assistance of ₹1 lakh crore, as per a statement by MoHUA.