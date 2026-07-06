One of Gurugram’s two model safe-commuting zones for children outside the government primary and senior secondary schools in Kadipur remains in a damaged condition nearly a month after the road was dug up for sewerage network improvements, with residents and teachers saying key road safety features have been compromised even as schools reopened on Wednesday after the summer vacation.

More than 70% of students walk to the school, according to a mobility assessment. Authorities plan similar upgrades outside 10 schools. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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A spot inspection on Wednesday found that a 500-metre stretch remains dug up due to the ongoing box-reinforced cement concrete drain-laying work. Loose dust, uncovered gaps between the drain and excavated portions, and damaged pedestrian infrastructure continue to pose safety risks for children.

The school safety zone was developed in March under the district road safety committee’s initiative to improve children’s commute through speed-calming measures such as speed breakers, colour-coded road markings and footpaths.

Residents and teachers say faded markings, damaged footpaths and open patches have reduced the effectiveness of traffic calming measures. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Ravi Kumar, a resident of Kadipur and daily commuter, said poor planning and slow execution had undone the benefits of the project. “Drainage should have been laid before the safety zone for effective utilisation of resources,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} A school teacher, requesting anonymity, said the colour-coded markings had faded, reducing their effectiveness in warning motorists to adhere to the 30 km/h speed limit. “Speed breakers, rumble strips, bollards, pedestrian crossings, and footpaths are damaged due to road dust and digging underway for nearly a month now,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A school teacher, requesting anonymity, said the colour-coded markings had faded, reducing their effectiveness in warning motorists to adhere to the 30 km/h speed limit. “Speed breakers, rumble strips, bollards, pedestrian crossings, and footpaths are damaged due to road dust and digging underway for nearly a month now,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the initial primary mobility assessment, over 70% of students walk to school in Kadipur and several other educational institutions identified for similar upgrades. The district road safety committee plans to revamp safety infrastructure outside 10 schools by creating proximal access and transition zones in line with Indian Roads Congress (IRC SP: 32) standards.

Municipal Corporation of Gurugram officials said the drain work was planned in June to plug drainage gaps and prevent monsoon waterlogging. Mahavir Yadav, local councillor, said around 50 feet of the model road project remains uncovered and will be completed soon. “Regular dust sweeping takes place on the road. Open patches outside the school’s entry will be flattened for the safety of children,” he said.

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Umed Singh Yadav, spokesman and teacher at Kadipur Senior Secondary School, said we are taking measures to safely guide students to and fro the school facility, adding that ramp widening had been completed before reopening. “While a large number of around 2,800 students use the gates on the opposite side of the road, management will guide children’s movement and queues will be formed as they leave after completing the school hours,” he said.

Yash Jaluka, additional commissioner of MCG, said the safe school zone would be restored within 10 days. “We have directed the supervising staff and contractors to expedite the pending work by ensuring that safety norms are properly followed,” he said.