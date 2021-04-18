Drive to ensure pvt hospitals reserving enough Covid beds in Gurugram

After receiving several complaints on difficulties faced while getting admitted to health facilities, the Gurugram district administration on Saturday deployed at least 10 teams to inspect various private hospitals in the city to check whether the required number of beds has been reserved for Covid-19 patients in these facilities.

“The teams became functional on Saturday. They will conduct inspection every 72 hours in different hospitals and submit their reports to the district administration. The teams will also look into the admission and discharge policy followed by hospitals so that serious Covid-19 cases can be accommodated,” said Yash Garg, deputy commissioner.

According to the deputy commissioner, each team comprises a member from the Indian Medical Association (IMA), health department and a district government official. They will be accompanied by a doctor from the hospital concerned. “Action will be taken based on the report submitted by the teams,” said Garg.

On April 13, the district administration issued an order reserving at least 40% of the total bed capacity in general category and 70% of the bed capacity of ICU/ventilator category for Covid-19 patients. Data available on the district administration website shows that of the 2,637 beds reserved in 43 hospitals, at least 1,345 were occupied till Friday. While 59% of ICU beds -- 314 of 525 beds -- were filled, ventilator beds saw an occupancy rate of 45% -- 108 of 237. Of the total patients, officials said only 594 patients are from Gurugram.

Meanwhile, Garg said that the Covid-19 control room, which was set up during the outbreak last year, will be expanded on Sunday to address the increase in queries related to testing and hospitalisation.

“At least 60 operators will be deployed to address queries and complaints... The control room will work 24x7 in the Mini Secretariat building. Also a web portal will be activated on bed management for people to easily check availability of beds in different hospitals. It will be updated regularly,” said Garg.

