DTCP calls meeting before first phase of structural audit begins

Gurugram: The department of town and country planning (DTCP) and the district administration has called a meeting of developers and RWA presidents of 17 condominiums on Wednesday, to finalise the modalities of the structural audit process which is likely to begin this week.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DTCP officials said that a work order for carrying out the first phase of structural audit of residential societies is likely to be issued by Friday and will audit 17 condominiums.

The state government had recommended the structural audit of 60 condominiums on the basis of multiple complaints lodged by residents and Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) regarding poor construction quality, structural issues and maintenance in the last two years.

The aim of the meeting which will be headed by deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav is to discuss various aspects of the audit process and it will outline the entire process of audit over the next three months, said officials.

“We had hired four consultant firms for the structural audit of 60 condominiums and in the last two weeks these experts along with senior officials of PWD, district administration and DTCP finalised the standard operating procedure to be followed. Now the objective is to discuss the modalities and assign responsibilities so that audit can start,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner and enforcement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The structural audit exercise will be conducted in phases. “The committee formed by the district administration headed by deputy commissioner, will discuss the matter in detail with the stakeholders and put a final stamp on the procedures on Wednesday. The work order for the first phase will be issued by Friday,” said Madholia, adding that the last two weeks were spent fine tuning the process.

The residents, meanwhile, said that the process of structural audit should be expedited and the condominium RWAs and residents must be made aware of key observations and decisions taken by the committee.

The developers and condominiums being called for the meeting on Wednesday include Dwarkadish Buildwell (Antriksh Heights), Brisk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (Brisk Lumbini sector), Central Park (Central Park), M3M (M3M Woodshire), Mapsko Ltd (Mapsko Casabella), (Mapsko Paradise), Mapsko Royal), Paras Buildtech (Paras Irene), DLF Universal Ltd.(Park Place), Raheja Developers (Raheja Atharva), (Raheja Vedanta), Signature Global Pvt Ltd (Signature Global Solera), Spaze Tower Pvt Ltd (Spaze Privy), Advance India Pvt Ltd (The Peaceful Homes), Tulip Infratech Pvt Ltd (Tulip Ivory), Ms Unitech Ltd (Uniworld Garden II), Mahindra Lifespaces Aura Ltd (Mahindra Aura).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}