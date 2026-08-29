DTCP issues notices, restoration orders to over 1,900 property owners

The enforcement wing of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday said that demolition and sealing drive across private colonies in Gurugram will start from Monday.

Officials said that apart from DLF phases, over 1,300 show cause notices and more than 600 restoration orders have been issued.

Officials said that apart from DLF phases, over 1,300 show cause notices and more than 600 restoration orders have been issued to property owners in colonies such as Sushant Lok, South City, Ardee City, Greenwood City, Vatika and Vipul World, among others.

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According to officials, the highest number of show-cause notices (538) have been issued in South City. Of these, 230 cases involve violations of commercial and residential norms, while 308 pertain to residential violations. Around 283 notices have been issued to owners in Sushant Lok, and 100 separate notices regarding commercial activities have been served in Sushant Lok-1.

Among other colonies, 145 notices have been issued in Vipul World, 99 in Greenwood City, and 86 in Ardee City. In Ardee City, 15 notices have been sent for commercial violations and 71 for residential violations. In Greenwood City, notices have been issued for 17 commercial and 82 residential cases. Furthermore, 44 notices have been issued in Vatika and 24 in The Westerlies, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said notices are issued in cases of illegal construction of rooms or other structures built within stilt parking areas, encroachment on setbacks and public road land, and operating commercial activities in residential houses without authorisation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said notices are issued in cases of illegal construction of rooms or other structures built within stilt parking areas, encroachment on setbacks and public road land, and operating commercial activities in residential houses without authorisation. {{/usCountry}}

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The department has also issued 662 restoration orders. These orders require property owners to remove illegal alterations and restore their buildings to their original state in accordance with approved plans and prescribed regulations, said DTCP officials.

These include 250 orders for Sushant Lok-1 and 248 for DLF Phase-3. Additionally, 126 orders have been issued for DLF Phase-4 and 38 for DLF Phase-2, officials said.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said they are working as per the court’s directions. “The property owners are being asked to remove the violations themselves within a stipulated time frame. If corrective measures are not taken, then properties will be sealed, and demolition will be carried out wherever needed,” he said.