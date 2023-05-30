The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Monday has once again asked occupants of towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso condominium in Sector 109 to vacate their flats at the earliest as the towers were deemed unsafe for habitation by structural audit experts from IIT-Delhi.

Chintels: Occupants of towers E, F told to vacate flats at the earliest

The DTCP officials said if flat occupants fail to move out of the premises, then DTCP will seek the help of police to get them vacated.

The district administration on May 15 invoked Section 144 and sections of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and directed the occupants of the towers E and F to vacate the flats within 15 days. Presently, around 16 families are living in these two towers and they have asked the district administration to give them 120 days to vacate the premises.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), said following the directions of the district administration, he met the occupants of towers E and F on Monday and requested them to move out of their homes.

“The occupants were asked to vacate the flats as the buildings have been deemed unsafe for habitation. Residents have asked for 120 more days but it is unlikely that the deadline will be extended as living in these structures has been deemed risky. We request the occupants to vacate \flats at the earliest, otherwise we will have to seek police support,” said Yadav.

Six floors of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso condominium had collapsed partially on February 10, 2022, killing two women. Following the incident, the state government had ordered a district administration probe, which led to the administration seeking a structural audit of the complex and later recommending a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, which is currently under way.

Following the structural audit report submitted by experts from IIT-Delhi, the district administration on January 29 this year said while Tower D will be demolished, towers E and F must also be vacated.

The district administration on its order said,” In case anyone refuses to vacate, then Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and sections 51 to 60 (punishment for false warning) of the Disaster Management Act will be invoked and criminal action will be initiated against such persons.”

According to realty firm Chintels India Ltd, the developer of Chintels Paradiso condominium, there are 116 flats in towers E and F. The developer last week said 82 flat owners from towers D, E and F have agreed to the buyback offer and around 12 have also signed agreements and collected a part of the compensation. “We have got consent from 82 buyers and 12 of them have also signed the agreements. We are paying them 10% of the total flat cost, calculated at the rate of ₹6,500 per square foot, at the time of agreement signing and the remaining amount as a finals settlement,” JN Yadav, vice-president, Chintels India, said.

The developer has also given residents the option to get a new flat in lieu of their unsafe flat but they will have to wait three to four years to get the new home. They will also.have to pay ₹1,000 per square foot as.additional construction cost.

Rakesh Hooda, president, Chintels Paradiso residents’ welfare association, said they have asked the authorities to give residents more time for vacating flats. “Most of the occupants are looking for alternative accommodation and they need some time to shift. Some of them want the authorities to settle claims on priority and we have asked for the same,” he said.

