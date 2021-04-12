DTCP razes two illegal colonies in demolition drive in Manesar

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) razed two colonies developed over 10 acres of land in Bhangrola village during a demolition drive in Manesar on Monday, said the officials.

According to the DTCP officials, the two colonies were developed without any permission from the authorities, and the department will take action against the developers and the property dealers in the matter.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), said that the enforcement team demolished two warehouses, 10 plinths and boundary walls constructed illegally. “The action was taken after we received complaints regarding illegal development of the colonies. We have repeatedly asked the people not to buy such plots as those are liable to be demolished... There is an apprehension that the property dealers will take advantage of the Covid-19 crisis and try to develop colonies illegally as the authorities are busy in managing the pandemic. We will not allow this to happen,” according to Bhath.

Meanwhile, the DTCP is conducting a survey in the outskirts of the city once again, to identify illegal constructions and developments, said the officials. According to Ashish Sharma, assistant town planner, the enforcement team also demolished an illegal shop in Sector 82, and an illegal gate installed on 24 metres road, following complaints by the locals.