DTCP recommends 100 FIRs against residents running illegal commercial units

In a major drive against commercial establishments being run from private residential areas in the city, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) has recommended 100 FIRs against owners of such properties in the past one week.

Gurugram, India-July 24, 2023:

The department also decided that it would recommend revocation of occupancy certificates of such properties and a sealing drive will be carried out on such properties from next month.

The action comes after the department decided to divide the city into three zones for the purpose of making enforcement more effective, last month.

Manish Yadav, district town planner (enforcement), said on July 10, three teams were constituted by the enforcement wing to conduct a survey of illegal commercial establishments in DLF Phase 1 to 5, Sushant Lok Phase 1 to 3, Malibu Towne, Ardee City, Suncity, Vatika India Next, Palam Vihar, Saraswati Kunj, Vipul World, BPTP Astaire Garden, BPTP Amstoria, Greenwood City, South City one and two Rosewood City, Nirvana Country, Mayfield Garden and other major private residential colonies in the city.

“We have received reports from various colonies and action is being initiated against such violators. Criminal cases against 100 property owners have been recommended in the past one week for violating norms. We have also written to the revenue department to not carry out registry of houses where illegal commercial activities are being carried out,” said Yadav.

According to the DTCP survey, after obtaining occupancy certificates, the property owners opened clothing showrooms, medical stores, grocery stores, gyms, beauty parlours, salons etc at their homes or in the stilt parking area. The result is that most vehicles are currently left parked on road and these shops also attract traffic, which causes lot of problems to commuters, said the officials.

Officials said rules only permit minor consultancy works such as a doctor’s private clinic, a legal consultancy, or similar work to be carried out from private residences and that too after obtaining a “no-nuisance” certificate from the DTCP after paying a fee.

The authorities said activities being carried out in 100 residential areas were purely commercial in nature and did not constitute a minor consultancy.

DTCP officials said they have also decided that instead of sending criminal complaints to different police stations, it will get these FIRs registered at the special police station in Sushant Lok 1, which has been dedicated to complaints regarding electricity theft. “The police stations across the city have a heavy workload and it becomes difficult to pursue and investigate complaints related to building plan violations and running of commercial establishments. Such complaints from now will be lodged at the specific police station meant for electricity theft complaints,” he said.

The department also said operating commercial activities in residential areas puts pressure on the existing infrastructure and amenities of the colony as it is designed to cater to residents with a lower density. “There is increased volume of traffic due to these activities. Power consumption, water usage and other amenities are heavily burdened and that causes problems to residents. We are taking very strict action against such violators,” said Renuka Singh, district town planner, Gurugram.