DTCP recommends social impact assessment before land acquisition for internal roads

Gurugram:The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has recommended a social impact assessment (SIA) before acquiring about 107 acre land for internal roads in sector 81 to 86 and 104 A DTCP survey estimated that around 1,158 acres would be needed for 24-meter-wide roads across sectors 58 to 115. (Representative photo)

A senior official said the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has been asked to conduct the assessment. The acquisition process will begin under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, after the report is submitted.

The DTCP has surveyed land needed for 24-meter-wide roads for these sectors. The land is spread across Gurgaon, Dhanwapur, Lakhnola, Nawada Fatehpur, Manesar, Shikohpur, Sikanderpur Badha, Sihi, Kherki Daula, Bamdoli, and Badha.

About 10.74 acres will need to be formally acquired. Developers have already received transferable development rights (TDR) for the remaining land,so it will not require compensation, said officials.

The 2013 law requires a SIA before land acquisition. The DTCP has therefore assigned the study to the HSIIDC.

Residents of developing sectors have for years raised concerns about missing internal roads, with some taking the issue to the high court. Last year, the state government and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini took up the matter and directed officials to acquire land for roads.

A DTCP survey estimated that around 1,158 acres would be needed for 24-meter-wide roads across sectors 58 to 115. Officials said the acquisition in the nine sectors is planned as a pilot project.

Residents of several condominiums currently use village roads and pathways to reach their homes because internal roads have not been built or are blocked due to land acquisition issues.

Praveen Chauhan, district town planner (planning) said they are working on acquiring land for internal sectors. “Inspections are underway to identify land parcels needed for constructing the roads. The department has recommended a SIA study in sectors 81 to 86 and 104,” he added.