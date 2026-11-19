The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) sealed 14 residential buildings in DLF Phase 1 and along Golf Course Road on Wednesday for unauthorised commercial activities, officials said.

The action targeted corporate offices, gyms, clinics, boutiques, showrooms, spas and other commercial establishments operating from residential properties in violation of building regulations.

Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement), said the drive was conducted against properties where commercial activities were being carried out without the necessary permissions.

“Action was taken against buildings where shops, offices, gyms, spas and other commercial units were operating,” Madholia said.

According to DTCP officials, the violations involved the use of residential buildings for commercial purposes, including the conversion of basements and stilt parking areas into offices and other establishments.

In DLF Phase 1, a four-storey building in F-block was found housing a corporate office, dance studio, meditation centre, spa and clothing outlet across its floors.

Another building in the same block had an office operating from the basement, a wellness centre on the first floor, a spa on the second floor and commercial offices on the upper floors. The entire building was sealed, Madholia said.

The enforcement team also sealed a residential building where an educational coaching centre was operating across multiple floors.

On Golf Course Road, officials sealed a guest house where the stilt parking area had been converted into a kitchen, rooms and lounge facilities. An office operating from the basement was also sealed.

In another property, the basement was sealed for unauthorised commercial use. Officials said additional rooms, a conference hall, kitchen and lounge facilities had also been developed in the building.

The enforcement team also sealed a multi-storey building housing several commercial establishments, including a physiotherapy clinic in the basement, offices on the first and second floors, a modular kitchen display setup on the third floor and an interior design office on the fourth floor.

A gym operating from the basement of another residential building was among the establishments sealed during the drive.

Madholia said the enforcement action was taken against properties that were not protected by any court stay order.

Officials said the drive was aimed at checking unauthorised commercial activities in residential areas and ensuring compliance with building regulations.