DTCP seals 35 illegal floors across 10 houses in DLF Ph-4 crackdown

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday continued its sealing and demolition drive against illegal commercial establishments operating from residential properties in DLF Phase 4, sealing around 35 floors constructed across 10 houses.

The drive targeted PGs, guest houses, clinics, gyms and cloud kitchens operating from residential properties in Gurugram. (HT Photo)

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DTCP officials said action was taken against clinics, paying guest (PG) accommodations, Airbnb guest houses, gyms, spas, cloud kitchens, offices and showrooms operating in violation of building norms and land-use regulations.

As per DTCP officials, violations have been identified and notices issued to more than 5,000 properties across DLF Phases I to V for illegal commercial activities and building norm violations.

Amit Madholia, district town planner, enforcement, said the action was being carried out under court directions against illegal constructions and commercial activities in residential colonies across DLF Phases I to V. “The action is being taken as per the directions of the court against illegal constructions and commercial units being operated in residential colonies in DLF phases one to five. On Saturday, the team took action against 10 houses in which multiple commercial establishments were being operated,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Madholia said the team sealed an 18-room PG accommodation and a 22-room bed-and-breakfast guest house in their entirety. An illegally constructed office in the stilt area of the guest house was also sealed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madholia said the team sealed an 18-room PG accommodation and a 22-room bed-and-breakfast guest house in their entirety. An illegally constructed office in the stilt area of the guest house was also sealed. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said sealed properties cannot be used until prescribed fines are paid and applicable compliance requirements are fulfilled. (HT)

The enforcement team also sealed a car detailing showroom, while an unauthorised construction adjoining the same building was demolished for being illegal, he added.

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DTCP officials said sealing action was also carried out at a yoga centre, a clinic and a hospital operating from the basement to the third floor of a residential plot. Another 14-room building was completely sealed for violating norms.

In another building, an office operating in the basement and a gym on the ground floor were sealed. A cloud kitchen operating from a basement was also sealed.

Officials said no action was taken against one property after the owner voluntarily removed an illegal office and family room constructed in the stilt parking area and restored the building to its original layout before the department’s enforcement action.

The enforcement team also sealed an entire building from the double basement to the third floor, where a clinic was being operated. Treatment rooms were located in both basement levels, while the clinic functioned on the upper floors.

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DTCP officials said sealing itself is a major penalty, as it renders the property unusable until the desealing process is completed, which includes payment of the prescribed fines and compliance with applicable norms. No information was immediately available on whether any FIRs had been registered against the violators.

Sealing of the building is a major penalty as it ensures that the property can not be used until the process of desealing is carried out, which includes paying fines, said officials.

Earlier on Friday, the DTCP sealed four illegal guest houses comprising around 50 rooms and the basement office of an architect allegedly operating without the required permissions in a residential building. Eight unauthorised servant rooms constructed in stilt areas of residential buildings were also sealed.

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Madholia appealed to property owners to voluntarily take corrective action, as some owners have already done.