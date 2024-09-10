DTCP Seals two unauthorised Buildings in Palam Vihar

The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning on Monday sealed two buildings in Palam Vihar where illegal constructions were being carried out in violation of building plans, and against the rules. DTCP officials said that 16 flats were constructed in one of the buildings illegally out of which 12 were found vacant and these were sealed immediately. In the second building also illegal construction was carried out on violation of rules where illegal construction was carried out after obtaining the occupation certificate. A DTCP notice outside of one of the buildings. (HT Photo)

According to DTCP officials, sealing action had previously also been taken in case of these two buildings and a case was also registered against the owner for violating rules. DTCP officials said that the owner of the building had removed the previous seals without informing the department and in violation of rules.

Manish Yadav, district town planner, enforcement on Monday said that both the buildings were again sealed by the enforcement team. Apart from this, a letter is being sent to the Gurugram police commissioner recommending to register a fresh case for illegally de-sealing the building, he said

“A complaint was received from Palam Vihar RWA regarding illegal construction. The department had earlier also taken action of sealing and got registered an FIR. On Monday, sealing was again carried out. We will write a letter to Gurugram police recommending to register a case for illegally opening the previous seals,” said Yadav.