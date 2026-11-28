The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Friday vacated a four-storey residential building in Sushant Lok-1 after finding that its official seals had allegedly been removed and commercial activities had resumed on the premises, officials said.
The building, located near the Millennium City Centre metro station, was sealed on September 9 for unauthorised commercial activities. During an inspection on Friday, enforcement officials found several showrooms and other commercial establishments operating from the premises.
“The entire building was vacated by the enforcement team and the electricity supply was also disconnected. We have recommended the registration of an FIR against the building owner, caretaker and tenants for breaking the seal,” said Amit Madholia, district town planner (enforcement).
DTCP officials said preliminary investigations indicated that the building owner had allegedly removed the seals with the help of the caretaker.
Madholia said the department was also investigating two similar violations in DLF Phase 2.
“This is a gross violation of rules and will not be tolerated. Two more buildings are under scrutiny in DLF Phase 2, and we have received information that the seals have been tampered with. Action will be taken against the owners of these two buildings as well,” he said.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.
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