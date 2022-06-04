Gurugram: DTCP set to take over Mahira housing project in Sector-68

The Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) will take over the Mahira Homes project in Sector 68. The department assured buyers of the takeover on Friday. In case the developer gets relief from the higher appellate authority, it will be asked to complete and deliver the flats, officials added.

DTCP cancelled the builder’s license earlier this month for submitting forged documents and bank guarantees. The department later blacklisted the developer, bringing four of its other projects under the scanner. Subsequently, the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) Gurugram froze the developer’s accounts, further troubling the buyers of these under-construction projects.

Mahira Infratech has filed an appeal against the license cancellation, and the hearing is scheduled on June 16.

Sanjeev Mann, senior town planner, Gurugram told around 100 buyers that the department will ensure that all the developer’s projects will be completed and handed over to allottees.

“We will take over physical possession of the Sector 68 project as a legal mandate, and get it completed by a third party. In case the developer gets relief in the appeal, it will be required to complete the project,” he said. He also informed that the land has already been transferred in favour of the department.

According to Mann, more than one person has claimed ownership of about 150 flats in the project during submission of documents. “We have sought clarification on this matter from the developer,” he said.

Apart from this project, buyers of Mahira projects in Sectors 63A, 68, 95, 103 and 104 have also asked the department to issue directions for stopping the payment of instalments as banks are refusing to process their loans. “The department should resolve the matter of blacklisting at the earliest,” said a buyer.

A spokesperson for the developer said that they are hopeful of getting relief from the appellate authority. “We have submitted all documents and completed all legal formalities. The company is hopeful to get relief on June 16 and we assure the buyers that this project will be completed by Mahira and handed over to them,” he said.

Buyers of the Sector 68 project have also lodged 80 individual complaints on the CM Window, seeking relief in the matter, and asked for a meeting with the chief minister.

