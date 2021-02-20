DTCP to strengthen enforcement against illegal colonies, building violations

The department of town and country planning(DTCP) in Gurugram and its counterparts in other districts have decided to further strengthen enforcement against illegal colonies, and constructions and violations in licensed colonies across the state.

The department has also decided to prepare an online data base of actions taken against violators — such as issue of notices, recoveries made and compliances met — said DTCP officials. These directions were issued during a statewide review meeting of officials on Saturday.

The data submitted in the meeting revealed that between November 2019 and January 31, 2021, the department carried out 55 demolition drives in Gurugram, while 21 such drives were carried out by enforcement officials in Rewari. The demolition drives carried out in Mahendergarh stood at 34, said officials.

It was also submitted that in the period between 2015 and 2019, the department detected 840 acres of land under illegal colonisation, in which plots were carved out and constructions were carried out without permission. During the period between 2019 and 2020, the department detected 300 acres of land under illegal colonisation. Officials submitted that total area cleared of illegal colonies since 2015 is around 710 acres.

As far as illegal constructions are concerned, the enforcement team detected 192 such violations in the last two years and took action against 162 such constructions, the data revealed. The department in Rewari detected 28 illegal colonies in this period and action was taken against 27 such colonies.

RS Bhath, district town planner (enforcement), Gurugram, said that during the review meeting, enforcement activities and other issues of the department were discussed internally. “Directions were issued that enforcement should be carried out vigorously across Haryana. Also, the department will strengthen digital repository of actions carried out for enforcement so that these can be tracked,” he said.

Bhath also said that directions were issued to focus more on CM Window complaints and resolve those on a priority basis.

DTCP officials also said that the department has created social media presence on Twitter and residents across the state can now approach easily them to register a complaint and get issues resolved.