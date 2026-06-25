The enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Wednesday said it will begin making public announcements and distributing pamphlets in DLF Phase 3 to alert tenants living in illegal paying guest (PG) accommodations and guesthouses to vacate the premises before the next sealing drive begins.

DTCP warns illegal PG tenants to vacate before next DLF Phase 3 sealing drive

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The department has advised occupants, tenants and paying guests to verify the legal status of the properties they occupy and, where necessary, make alternative arrangements by June 30 to avoid hardship during enforcement action scheduled next month.

The move follows a three-day restoration drive last week during which the DTCP sealed over 600 residential units carved out in around 20 houses in DLF Phase 3. Several commercial establishments, including parlours, boutiques and gyms, were also sealed.

Amit Madholia, district town planner for enforcement, said the department found a large number of residential plots had been converted into guesthouses and used for commercial purposes in violation of approved zoning regulations, building plans and development control norms. “While these properties are being sealed, it has been observed that in many cases, occupants and tenants residing in such premises are not adequately informed by the owners, operators or landlords regarding the notices issued by the competent authorities and the enforcement action proposed against these premises,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Madholia said announcements and pamphlets are intended to prevent sudden eviction of tenants. “All occupants, tenants and paying guests are advised to verify the legal status of the premises... and make suitable alternative arrangements latest by June 30,” the department’s notice said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madholia said announcements and pamphlets are intended to prevent sudden eviction of tenants. “All occupants, tenants and paying guests are advised to verify the legal status of the premises... and make suitable alternative arrangements latest by June 30,” the department’s notice said. {{/usCountry}}

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Occupants have also been advised not to wait until the date of enforcement and instead coordinate with landlords regarding the status of the premises. “This advisory is being issued solely in the public interest... to avoid any inconvenience that may arise due to enforcement proceedings against unauthorised commercial activities being carried out in residentially zoned areas,” Madholia said.

DTCP officials said the action is being carried out under directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Meanwhile, in a related development, a group of property owners from DLF Phases 1 to 5 has called a mahapanchayat in U Block, DLF Phase 3, on Thursday morning. They have urged owners to unite against the enforcement drive and demanded higher floor area ratio (FAR), mixed land use and transit-oriented development (TOD) corridor benefits for the area.