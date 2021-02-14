Duo snatches gold chain from pedestrian in South City-2

A 35-year-old woman was targeted by two robbers on a bike, who allegedly snatched her gold chain on Saturday afternoon in South City-2. A case has been registered in this regard at the Sector 50 police station.

The woman, in her complaint to the police, said that she was walking to her house in Block D from Block B when two miscreants on a speeding motorbike snatched her gold chain, which, according to her, is worth ₹80,000.

The police said that the incident took place when the woman was near a gate of a private school in the vicinity.

A case under sections 379A (snatching) and 34 (common intentions) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 50 police station on Saturday.

Amit Kumar, the station house officer of Sector 50 police station, said that they have recovered CCTV footage from the two spots but are yet to identify the suspects. “Most of the suspects use stolen motorbikes or change the registration number plate of the two-wheeler to escape police arrest. We are conducting an investigation and they will be identified at the earliest,” he said.

The police said they have launched several initiatives to reduce street crime and that cases have come down in the last few months, with the last incident of snatching being reported four months ago.