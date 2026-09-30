New Delhi, The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said it has arrested two promoters of Gurugram-based realty company Vatika Group in a money laundering case linked to alleged fraud with homebuyers.

ED arrests two promoters of realty group in homebuyers 'fraud' case

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Anil Bhalla, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, and Gautam Bhalla, promoter of Vatika Limited, were taken into custody on September 28. They were produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court in Gurugram on Tuesday which sent them to ED custody till October 3, the central agency said in a statement.

The company or the promoters could not be contacted immediately for a response.

The money laundering investigation stems from a Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing FIR against the Vatika Group and the said promoters which alleged fraudulent inducement, non-delivery of residential plots and related offences.

The ED said Anil Bhalla "personally supervised" the key decisions in the transactions under investigation and Gautam Bhalla was a key promoter of the group who executed important agreements, held directorships in, and exercised control over, its land-owning entities, and continued to manage its operations.

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{{^usCountry}} "The material collected shows that major decisions were taken jointly by these two persons," the agency said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The material collected shows that major decisions were taken jointly by these two persons," the agency said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the ED, between 2010 and 2012, seven purchaser entities paid about ₹260 crore upfront to Vatika Limited for residential plots in its projects Vatika India Next and Vatika India Next-2 , Gurugram.

Plot-wise agreements were executed in 2014 and 2015 and subsequently the project layouts were revised, the plots originally allotted were renumbered/relocated, and the project land continued to be allotted and sold to different purchasers, it said.

In Vatika India Next-2, not a single plot out of about 1.10 lakh sq. yds. purchased for ₹90 crore has been delivered even after about 14 years, while delivery in Vatika India Next has been only partial, the agency said.

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"Thus, substantial portions of the plots comprising value of approximately ₹140.73 crore remain undelivered even today," the ED alleged.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.