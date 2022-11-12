Ensure namaz at select spots only: Imams body

An association of imams in Gurugram on Friday urged the district administration to intervene and stop some groups from offering Friday prayers at undesignated public spaces, arguing that these could “lead to communal disharmony”.

Mufti Abdul Haseeb Qasmi, president of the Gurugram Imam Sangathan, said that they have submitted a memorandum to the district’s deputy commissioner (DC) requesting him to check sites that are not designated but are being used to offer namaz.

In 2018, the Gurugram administration designated 37 sites for Muslims to offer Friday prayers.

In November last year, this number was cut to 20 after Hindu right-wing groups disrupted prayers at various spots in the city. This number was cut to six later.

“After the issue was resolved, we have been holding prayers at designated sites but some people have started using other sites,” Qasmi said.

Meanwhile, Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, the legal advisor of Sanyukt Hindu Sangarsh Samiti, a Hindu group, said they stopped protests as it was decided Muslims would offer namaz only in spaces designated by the administration. “If the situation changes, we will have to start protesting again.”

Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “We will look into the issue and ensure that there are no disruptions and namaz is offered only at designated sites.”

