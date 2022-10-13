Environmentalists allege toxic leachate from Bandhwari WTE plant leaking into forest

City-based environmentalists on Wednesday complained that toxic leachate from the Bandhwari waste-to-energy plant was flowing into the adjacent Aravalli forest and seeping into the ground, thus contaminating the groundwater which was being consumed by local villagers. The environmentalists alleged that the concessionaire was not treating the toxic leachate, which had formed small ponds in the forest area outside the boundary of the waste-to-energy plant. The concessionaire Ecogreen Energy, however, refuted the charge, and said the ponds outside the plant were temporary water bodies formed after the incessant heavy rain over the last few days.

Meanwhile, authorities such as the state pollution board and civic corporation have said they will check the site.

Chetan Agarwal, a city-based environment analyst said that leachate from the Bandhwari plant was diverted into the mining pits in the forest. “Untreated leachate will seep underground and badly impact the ground water,” he predicted.

Several environmentalists also shared pictures and video of the alleged leachate flowing into the forest area; however, HT could not independently verify the authenticity of said images.

The green activist also alleged that toxic leachate from Bandhwari has already contaminated underground water in nearby villages such as Mangar, Baliawas, Mandi, Bandhwari and Gwal Pahari. “I received information on Tuesday night that toxic leachate was being pumped into the forest area and the mining pits. I visited the spot in the morning and found it was true. This practice must be stopped as it will pollute the ground water, soil and forest,” said Sunil Harsana, a resident of Mangar and a green activist.

The activists also cited the recent September National Green Tribunal order which asked the state government to take remedial measures at the Bandhwari waste dump. They also said that Aravallis are a major source of water retention and a natural acquifier system, which would be damaged if toxic leachate was released into the forests and mining pits unchecked.

When asked about the matter, a spokesperson of Ecogreen Energy Pvt Ltd, the concessionaire, said that green activists allege leakage of leachate every time there is heavy rain. He added that a large amount of rainwater got collected outside the boundary of the plant due to the heavy rain this time as well. “We don’t release any leachate outside the plant. The water visible outside the plant boundary is rainwater as it rained heavily in the past few days,” the spokesperson said.

Officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board, meanwhile, said that they will visit the site and collect samples to test the leachate.

“Samples will be taken to test the leachate,” Kuldeep Singh, regional officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, said.

A senior Municipal Corporation of Gurugram official, when asked about the matter, also said that the authority will get the site checked.

