Gurugram police commissioner Sibash Kabiraj on Monday ordered an inquiry after a retired army officer alleged that a traffic police team harassed him for nearly one-and-a-half hours near Cyber Hub, wrongly showed him as drunk in a breathalyser test and refused a retest despite objections, officials said.

Ex-army officer alleges wrongful drink-driving case in Gurugram, probe ordered

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The complainant, a retired major who suffers from a service-related disability, alleged the incident took place around 11.55pm on Saturday when he was returning home with his wife and two minor daughters after dinner at Cyber Hub.

According to the complaint, a traffic police team stopped his car for a breathalyser test. He alleged that he was forced to blow into a used disposable nozzle despite requesting a fresh one.

The complainant stated in his email to Kabiraj that the first breathalyser test showed a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 91mg/100 ml, and a challan was issued despite his objections. To be sure, 30mg/100 ml is the acceptable legal limit of BAC.

However, after his wife alerted Dial-112, a police team in an emergency response vehicle (ERV) reached the spot. He alleged that two subsequent tests conducted by traffic personnel showed a blood alcohol level of 13 mg/100 ml on both occasions. “Despite repeated requests for a retest, traffic cops issued the challan and took my mobile phone while attempting to display his driving licence on DigiLocker,” he alleged. “I was not permitted to photograph the results and was instead asked to visit Traffic Tower for cancellation of the challan,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that the ERV personnel did not facilitate an independent verification or medical examination and instead asked him to arrange it himself. “My wife and children had started crying out and remained stranded roadside till 1.30am,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that the ERV personnel did not facilitate an independent verification or medical examination and instead asked him to arrange it himself. “My wife and children had started crying out and remained stranded roadside till 1.30am,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The matter gained attention after Kabiraj, following his appointment as Gurugram police commissioner, issued directions to traffic police to avoid stopping vehicles carrying families, women, children and senior citizens except where necessary for traffic regulation, road safety or serious traffic violations.

Satyapal Yadav, ACP (traffic headquarters), said he was supervising the inquiry. “The traffic cops were wearing bodycams at the spot. We are analysing the recordings to establish what had happened, after which necessary action will be taken,” he said, adding that all breathalyser equipment undergo routine calibration to ensure accurate results.