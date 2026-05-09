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Exhibition brings together 23 contemporary artists in exploration of styles across generations

Exhibition brings together 23 contemporary artists in exploration of styles across generations

Published on: May 09, 2026 05:26 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, From veteran artist Ashok Bhowmick's inquiry into human existence to young painter Nilisha Phad's reflections on selfhood through her female protagonists, a new exhibition here brings together 23 contemporary artists to explore conceptual concerns, visual vocabularies, and emerging styles across generations.

Exhibition brings together 23 contemporary artists in exploration of styles across generations

"The Contemporary Lore: Sojourn of Styles and Generations Unfurled", presented by Shailja Art Gallery at Bikaner House here, aims to understand artistic genealogy in contemporary practice by putting a seasoned practitioner's decades-long meditation alongside an emerging artist's experiments

Curated by Kiran K Mohan with a critical essay by art historian Johny ML, the exhibition operates on the premise that "artistic lineages are not linear".

"This collection of artworks on display is not only about the artists skills it's about the conversation that it initiates. Each artist is looking for an appropriate language through their artistic decisions to choose their mediums. The exhibition is the beginning to collectively create awareness and make the presence amongst the art lovers, both for the artists and the gallery," Mohan said in a statement.

The exhibition will come to a close on May 14 and move to Shailja Art Gallery in Gurugram from May 17-June 13.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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