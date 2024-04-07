Fake NCERT school books being sold in Gurugram seized

Two teams from the Haryana chief minister’s flying squad along with NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) officials seized several pirated NCERT books that were being sold to students from two shops in Gurugram’s Sadar Bazaar on Saturday, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday. On being questioned, the shop owners said that the pirated books were supplied to them by a salesman from Delhi, police officers added. (Representational image)

Inspector Sajjan Singh, station house officer of the Gurugram City police station, said that more than 181 pirated books were seized from the two shops.

“The pirated books didn’t have watermarks and also did not match other specifications of NCERT books. NCERT authorities had received input about the sales of pirated books in the shop after which the action was taken. The shop owners didn’t have any bills for the books,” Singh said.

According to the police, the flying squad and NCERT officials reached the shops at 2pm and continued the raid for almost three hours during which they checked the entire stock in the two shops. Investigators said that both the shop owners were booked in a first information report registered under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and the Copyright Act at Gurugram City police station on Saturday.

The SHO said that further investigation was underway after which the shop owners will be arrested. “Attempts are underway to trace those involved in printing and supplying such books,” he said.