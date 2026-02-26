Families claim month-long water crisis in Gurugram Sector 37D township

Residents of Ramprastha Township in Sector 37D have raised concerns over an inadequate water supply that has persisted for over a month, allegedly affecting more than 2,000 families and forcing them to depend on water tankers. (Representative image) RWA says 10–15 tankers are arranged daily, costing ₹1,200– ₹1,500 per day. Issue has persisted for two years but worsened recently. (HT Archive)

Residents said the issue has existed for over two years but has worsened in the past month as the township’s population increased without a corresponding upgrade in water supply and infrastructure capacity. In a letter to Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, residents said the township is entitled to 2,200 kilolitres per day (KLD) but is receiving only around 750 KLD. They also flagged punctured pipelines as a recurring problem.

Saurabh Mittal, general secretary of the RWA, said persistent leakage for over a month has worsened the shortage. “Every day, 10 to 15 tankers supply water to our society, costing us between ₹1,200 and ₹1,500 daily. It has become a major burden for all the residents,” he said.

“Residents chose to move to this township for a premium lifestyle, but ongoing water issues have turned daily living into a constant struggle. Despite several repeated complaints, no one is helping us residents,” Mittal added.

Umashankar, facility in-charge for the builder, acknowledged the problem. “The water supply pressure from GMDA is low, which may cause inconvenience to some residents. GMDA’s team will conduct an inspection on Thursday and will work on finding a solution,” he said.

“We have informed residents that treated water should be used for non-drinking purposes like flushing. If potable water is misused, it only adds to the existing shortage,” he added.

Meanwhile, Raj Kumar Munjal, sub-divisional officer at GMDA, said, “Except for this society, the rest of the area is receiving an adequate water supply. During our inspection earlier this month, we advised the residents to approach the builder to increase the pipeline capacity, as that could be a reason for the shortage. However, we will review the matter again and try to find a solution.”