Elderly couple, pregnant woman assaulted in Gurugram, over 100 booked

At least three identified suspects and their over 100 unidentified associates were booked for allegedly assaulting a family in Bhondsi in an attempt to capture their three acre land that is currently locked in a legal dispute, police said Friday, adding that 10 to 12 members of the family -- among them a septuagenarian couple and a six-month pregnant woman -- were injured in the attack.

Police said that the incident took place around 2pm on Monday, when the three suspects from Alipur in Sohna, and their nearly 100 associates, attacked the house of Somwati (70).

Investigators said Somwati has alleged that the three suspects, who are yet to be arrested, and the large group of associates, wielding roads and wooden bats, arrived at their home in several SUVs and tractors.

They said the suspects brought with them heavy earth moving machines, which they allegedly used to demolish a boundary wall around their three-acre family property in an attempt to grab it.

Police said Somwati, her husband Manohar Singh, the couple’s four sons and their wives and her nephews were present at home at that time.

Somwati alleged that the three main suspects and their associates barged into their home and started assaulting her and her family, while the others in mob started using the earth movers to raze the boundary wall around their land.

Investigators said Somwati’s son Rajesh somehow managed to escape and alert the police control room after which a team reached the spot and dispersed the mob. Police said the injured persons were taken to Sohna government hospital for treatment.

Somawati said her nephew Raunak was admitted to a private hospital in Alwar, Rajasthan, to treat a leg fracture that he sustained in the assault. “My daughter-in-law Priti’s hand was fractured and son Dhanraj’s left eye was damaged. They didn’t even spare my youngest daughter-in-law Pinki, who is six months pregnant,” she said, adding that the mother and child are doing fine.

Somwati said the problem began a year ago when her two sisters-in-law, living in Samar, Rohtak, entered into an agreement with the prime suspect from Alipur to sell the three-acre plot on which her husband and his two brothers too have a claim.

“Since then, the suspect and his associates are continuously threatening all of us. A court case is ongoing in connection with the plot dispute,” she said.

Somwati said the police were taking her husband and her to the Bhondsi police station when her son Rajesh alerted her that the suspects had again reached the house and were assaulting him, his brothers, their wives and cousins again.

“My husband and I asked the police team to return but they didn’t listen. So we got off the police vehicle and took an auto-rickshaw home. Police had to follow us and we managed to save them,” she said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an investigation is on and all the suspects will be arrested soon.

Police said Somwati gave a written complaint on Wednesday, based on which a FIR was registered against the three men from the village and at least 100 of their unidentified associates under sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 452 (house-trespass for causing hurt/assaulting any person) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bhondsi police station on Wednesday night.